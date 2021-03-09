Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan companions with US style label in celebration of girls

Writer: Tue, 2021-03-09 15:31

DUBAI: Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan has partnered with Los Angeles-based style label Home of Aama on a tote bag that honors girls in North Africa and southwest Asia.

The bag, which is out there on US e-tailer Shopbob, options an illustration of a lady holding a cup of Arabic espresso, fig timber and gold jewellery — issues that Arab girls are well-known for.

As a part of the collaboration, 20 p.c of proceeds will probably be donated to TBD, a company that promotes gender equality and helps girls.

The partnership got here proper in time for Worldwide Girls’s Day.

Flayhan is a widely known advocate of girls’s rights.

She usually attracts colourful sketches of girls within the area. Most of her illustrations function a number of arms or eyes.

In 2020, the artist collaborated with Italian luxurious label Gucci Magnificence for artworks that featured imaginary characters pictured at dwelling.

In an interview with the model, she spoke about her imaginative and prescient of wanting to alter the narrative about being Arab and a lady of coloration.

“The ladies of coloration, the diaspora round me that I grew up and the shortage of illustration within the media, books and magazines all the time impressed me. I by no means noticed myself in them, and will by no means join,” she advised Gucci.

She added: “I’m utilizing my voice to share the tales that should be shared about our communities, and create dialog round subjects that will appear taboo in our cultures or ones that is likely to be delicate to speak about amongst our societies or patriarchal techniques that want to finish.”

