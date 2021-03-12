Kremlin says ‘involved’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar

Fri, 2021-03-12

MOSCOW: The Kremlin stated Friday it was “involved” about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar, the place a minimum of 70 individuals have been killed in protests in opposition to a army coup since February, in response to the UN.
“In our view, the scenario is alarming. And we’re involved by data coming from there a couple of rising variety of civilian casualties,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.

