Khloe Kardashian slams Algerian mannequin Younes Bendjima as ‘poisonous’

Sat, 2021-03-27 14:07

DUBAI: In keeping with a cryptic tweet by Khloe Kardashian, Algerian mannequin Younes Bendjima was “poisonous” for Kourtney Kardashian.

Bendjima and Kardashian dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and briefly reunited in 2019 on the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve occasion earlier than calling it quits for good.

Throughout the newest episode of “Maintaining Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe requested her older sister if she nonetheless talks to “what’s his title,” seemingly referring to the 27-year-old mannequin and former boxer.

“No,” Kourtney responded, prompting Khloe to ask “Do you assume he could have been a bit unfavourable for you?”

Kourtney mentioned, “Yeah,” earlier than including that Bendjima nonetheless texts her “on occasion.”

He was sooooooo poisonous and unfavourable for Kourt. #KUWTK

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 26, 2021

After the episode aired, Khloe later went on Twitter and wrote: “He was sooooooo poisonous and unfavourable for Kourt #KUWTK, (sic)”

When a fan requested if she was referring to Algeria-born Bendjima, Khloé replied, “Yous sensible. (sic).”

“I’m feeling actually content material with my very own lifestyle,” Kourtney, who’s now relationship Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, added within the episode.

It’s not the primary time the Good American founder has seemingly thrown shade at Bendjima.

Simply earlier than Bendjima and the Poosh founder cut up, he was photographed in Mexico with one other girl. Though Bendjima insisted that she was only a buddy, Khloe commented on social media “Alexa play ‘heard all of it earlier than’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

