Italian ambassador killed in assault in japanese DR Congo

Mon, 2021-02-22 14:02

KINSHASA, Congo: The Italian ambassador to Congo and an Italian carabineri police officer have been killed Monday throughout an assault on a UN convoy in an space that’s house to myriad insurgent teams, the Overseas Ministry and native individuals mentioned.

The ambush on the World Meals Program convoy that killed Ambassador Luca Attanasio and the officer occurred close to Goma, Congo’s japanese regional capital within the territory of Nyrangongo, in North Kivu, Congolese civilians mentioned.

It’s the identical space, often known as the “three antennas,” the place two Britons have been kidnapped by unidentified armed males in 2018, mentioned Mambo Kaway, president of an area civil society group within the Nyrangongo territory.

“There have been 5 individuals aboard the car, together with the Italian ambassador,” Kaway mentioned. “The driving force died after being shot with a number of bullets, and others have been wounded,” he mentioned.

“The state of affairs could be very tense,” he added.

The wounded have been taken to a close-by UN hospital.

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell knowledgeable the bloc’s international ministers of the incident at a gathering he’s chairing in Brussels and introduced his condolences to Italy and the United Nations.

“The information (is) extraordinarily worrying, and we’re following the state of affairs carefully with the EU delegation” in Congo, EU Fee spokeswoman Nabila Massrali mentioned. She offered no particulars about these killed or injured.

Congo’s east is house to myriad insurgent teams all vying for management of the mineral-rich land.

Greater than 2,000 civilians have been killed final yr in japanese Congo in violence by armed teams whose brutal assaults utilizing machetes and heavy weapons have additionally displaced tens of millions in what the United Nations calls one of many worst humanitarian crises as assaults ramp up this yr.

There are 5.2 million individuals displaced within the Central African nation, in line with the United Nations Kids’s Company, which mentioned in a report Friday that this represents extra displaced than in another nation besides Syria. Up to now yr alone, 50% have been displaced, it mentioned.

The resource-rich nation the scale of Western Europe suffered via one of the vital brutal colonial reigns ever recognized earlier than present process a long time of corrupt dictatorship. Again-to-back civil wars later drew in a lot of neighboring nations. And plenty of insurgent teams have come and gone through the UN mission’s years of operation, at instances invading the japanese regional capital, Goma, the place the ambassador was killed.

In January 2019, Congo skilled its first peaceable democratic switch of energy since independence in 1960 following the election of President Felix Tshisekedi. He succeeded strongman Joseph Kabila in a disputed election marked by allegations of large-scale fraud and suspicions of a backroom deal by Kabila to put in Tshisekedi over an opposition candidate who, in line with leaked electoral knowledge, was the true winner.

The UN peacekeeping mission, recognized by its acronym MONUSCO, has been working to attract down its at the very least 16,000-troop presence and switch its safety work to Congolese authorities.

After serving in diplomatic roles in Switzerland, Morocco and Nigeria, Attanasio was appointed ambassador on the Italian embassy in Kinshasha in September 2017.

Attanasio was awarded a peace prize in October 2020 in a ceremony held in a church in southern Italy. The Nassiriya Worldwide Prize for Peace is known as in reminiscence of the 19 Italians, together with 12 Carabinieri paramilitary officers, 5 troopers and two Italian civilians, who have been killed within the bombing of the Italian army base in southern Iraq in 2003. 9 others have been additionally killed.

Attanasio was cited for “his dedication aimed toward safeguarding peace between peoples” and for “having contributed to the belief of vital humanitarian tasks, distinguishing himself for altruism, dedication and the spirit of service for individuals in issue,” mentioned La Repubblica day by day in its account of the ceremony.

La Repubblica quoted Attanasio as saying, “All that which we take as a right in Italy isn’t in Congo, the place, sadly, there are such a lot of issues to resolve.” Attanasio described the position of the ambassador there’s “above all to be near the Italians but additionally to contribute to reaching peace.” Some 1,000 Italians dwell in Congo.

