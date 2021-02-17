Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested once more whereas in jail, papers say

Creator: ReutersID: 1613552542311491400Wed, 2021-02-17 08:55

HONG KONG: Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested once more, on suspicion of helping considered one of 12 fugitives China captured at sea final 12 months, his Apple Every day tabloid and Oriental Every day mentioned on Wednesday, with out citing a supply.

Lai, detained whereas awaiting a bail listening to on Thursday, has been charged with colluding with international forces underneath a sweeping nationwide safety legislation that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong final 12 months.

The fugitives may face potential prices in Hong Kong over mass anti-government protests in 2019, with Andy Li, whom the papers recognized because the individual Lai was suspected of serving to, being investigated for suspected nationwide safety crimes.

Neither newspaper gave additional particulars. It was unclear if the nationwide safety laws extends to the help Lai is suspected to have given Li.

Police didn’t instantly reply to a request to remark.

The Chinese language coast guard captured the 12 fugitives in August as they tried to flee Hong Kong in a ship believed to be certain for Taiwan. All had been held just about incommunicado in a mainland China jail till a trial late in December.

Ten had been jailed for phrases starting from seven months to 3 years for illegally crossing the border or organizing the crossing, whereas two minors had been despatched again to Hong Kong.

Lai was already essentially the most high-profile individual to be charged underneath the brand new safety legislation, for statements made on July 30 and Aug. 18, by which prosecutors say he requested international interference in Hong Kong’s affairs.

He was arrested in an August raid by about 200 law enforcement officials on the newsroom of his Apple Every day, identified for its feisty and demanding protection of China and Hong Kong.

Beijing imposed the brand new legislation on the previous British colony final June, after months of pro-democracy protests, to focus on something China that considers subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with international forces.

Punishment underneath the legislation can vary as much as life in jail.

Critics say it’s aimed toward crushing dissent and erodes freedoms within the semi-autonomous monetary hub. Supporters say it restores stability after months of unrest.

