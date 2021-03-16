Historical past made as first Muslim nominated for lead actor Oscar

Mon, 2021-03-15 18:54

LONDON: British actor Riz Ahmed has made historical past by changing into the primary Muslim to be nominated greatest lead actor for the movie trade’s most prestigious award: The Oscar.

Ahmed, 38, was nominated for his position in “Sound of Steel,” which tells the story of Ruben, a rock-and-roll drummer and recovering addict whose life is shipped right into a tailspin when he loses his listening to.

Ahmed advised The Instances that he had immersed himself within the character of Ruben by attending Alcoholics Nameless conferences, and studying drumming and signal language.

“Whenever you study issues that take you away from your self and your consolation zone — and I imply really study them — what it does is convey you house, again to your self,” he mentioned.

“As an actor, you begin off at this place of separation, and by the tip, it’s loopy, however you need to seize somebody and inform them, ‘That is me!’” he added.

“Ruben’s journey in ‘Sound of Steel’ turned my journey too. And it completely modified my life.”

Muslims have seen Oscar success previously, however that is the primary time one has been nominated for the coveted lead actor award.

American-Muslim Mahershala Ali has taken house two Oscars for supporting actor for his roles in “Moonlight” in 2017 and “Inexperienced Guide” in 2019, however nomination for lead roles has eluded him.

Ahmed will compete in opposition to six-time nominee and one-time winner Anthony Hopkins, one-time winner Gary Oldman, the late Chadwick Boseman and Steven Yeun. The Oscars will happen on April 25.

