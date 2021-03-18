Helicopter crash kills 9 members of Afghan navy in central Afghanistan

Mathias ChrisWorld

Thu, 2021-03-18 08:06

KABUL: 9 Afghan safety pressure members have been killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, based on the defence ministry.
A defence ministry assertion on Thursday mentioned they have been investigating the crash which came about in Maidan Wardak province and the useless included crew members and particular pressure personnel.
An air pressure supply and a provincial official informed Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket whereas taking off.

