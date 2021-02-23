G7 international locations ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar navy assaults on protesters

Tue, 2021-02-23

LONDON: The international ministers of the G7 international locations mentioned on Tuesday they “firmly condemn” violence dedicated by Myanmar’s safety forces towards protesters and urged them to “train utmost restraint and respect human rights and worldwide regulation.”
“Use of reside ammunition towards unarmed folks is unacceptable. Anybody responding to peaceable protests with violence have to be held to account,” the group — comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the USA in addition to the European Union’s international affairs consultant — mentioned in a press release.

