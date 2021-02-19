French mountaineer’s killing: Algiers trial opens

Writer: Fri, 2021-02-19 01:39

ALGIERS: The trial opened earlier than an Algiers court docket on Thursday within the 2014 kidnapping and beheading of a French mountaineer claimed by a radical faction affiliated to Daesh.

Simply one of many alleged kidnappers of 55-year-old mountain information teacher Herve Gourdel was in court docket for the trial — the opposite seven are being tried in absentia.

Members of Gourdel’s household, together with his accomplice Francoise Grandclaude, have been within the public gallery.

The principle defendant Abdelmalek Hamzaoui was delivered to court docket by ambulance in a wheelchair accompanied by a medical workforce and watched over by police particular forces.

On the request of protection attorneys, the trial opening had been delayed for 2 weeks due to his sick well being.

Hamzaoui may face the loss of life penalty if convicted. Six different defendants in court docket are accused of failing to tell authorities promptly of Gourdel’s abduction.

5 have been Gourdel’s climbing companions and spent 14 hours in captivity together with him.

The sixth is accused of failing to promptly report the theft of his automotive by the abductors to move the captive Frenchman.

All six withstand 5 years in jail if they’re discovered responsible. Gourdel’s homicide sparked outrage in each France and Algeria.

The journey fanatic had traveled to Algeria on the invitation of his climbing companions to check out a brand new climb.

His kidnappers from the Jund Al-Khilafa (Troopers of the Caliphate) group demanded an finish to airstrikes towards Daesh in Iraq and Syria by a US-led coalition that included France.

Three days after abducting him, they launched grisly video footage of his beheading.

Gourdel’s physique was not recovered till January the next 12 months after an operation involving some 3,000 Algerian troops.

