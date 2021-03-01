French courtroom convicts ex-president Sarkozy on corruption fees

Mon, 2021-03-01 16:16

PARIS: French courtroom on Monday convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on fees of corruption and affect peddling, handing him a three-year jail sentence of which two years are suspended.

Sarkozy was accused of providing to assist a decide receive a senior job in Monaco in change for inside data on an inquiry into his marketing campaign funds.

Bearing in mind the 2 years suspended, the sentence of 1 yr jail means it’s unlikely Sarkozy will bodily go to jail, a punishment that in France often applies to jail phrases of above two years.

