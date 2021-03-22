Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach nabs starring position at Arab Style Week

Mon, 2021-03-22 12:11

DUBAI: Pia Wurtzbach is the star of Dubai-based couture label Amato’s newest style marketing campaign for Fall 2022. The previous Miss Universe will even open the label’s digital style present on March 24, that may kick off the most recent iteration of Arab Style Week.

The Filipino-German mannequin will seem in a five-minute-long style movie directed by Dubai-based filmmaker Alex Suhorucov titled “Interior Sanctum.” Within the video, she’s going to put on avant-garde couture creations by Furne One, the Filipino designer behind the model who’s beloved by the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Woman Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, to call just some.

Pia Wurtzbach for Amato Fall 2022. Provided

“I’m excited for you all to see this style movie that we have now labored laborious for,” mentioned Wurtzbach in a launched assertion. “I’m so honored to be the most recent muse of the globally famend dressmaker Furne Amato whose designs and creations have penetrated the Hollywood scene in addition to royal households.”

Furne One added: “The movie has plenty of symbolism and shouldn’t be handled actually. Her self/physique is her Interior Sanctum. It’s a narrative of a journey of a lady looking for for inside freedom whereas residing in the course of an unsure world being influenced by her personal good and unhealthy ideas however on the finish discovering her true self and going through her personal fears.”

The movie and look guide have been shot in opposition to the backdrop of out-of-this-world rock formations in Sharjah’s Buhais Geology Park within the UAE.

Pia Wurtzbach for Amato Fall 2022. Provided

The wonder queen turned the third Filipino to win the Miss Universe competitors when she took dwelling the crown in 2015.

She is understood for her humanitarian work and has, prior to now, visited wounded troopers within the Philippines. She can also be a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador for Asia and the Pacific.

In the meantime, Furne One based his couture label in Dubai in 2002.

Pia Wurtzbach for Amato Fall 2022. Provided

Amato, which interprets to “beloved” in Italian, is understood for its over-the-top and avant-garde ball robes that repeatedly push the style envelope.

The Dubai-based home has showcased its collections in Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, London and Miami, amongst others.

The Amato Couture Fall 2022 style movie will premiere on www.arabfashionweek.com on March 24.

