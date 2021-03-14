Filipinos have a good time finish of decades-old kafala system in Saudi Arabia

Writer: Solar, 2021-03-14 20:52

MANILA: An alliance of abroad Filipino staff (OFW) celebrated the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s kafala sponsorship system on Sunday, rejoicing over the historic labor reforms which have given extra “freedom” to thousands and thousands of migrant staff within the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia has introduced that it’s going to finish its infamous sponsorship or kafala system on March 14. Migrante-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with all OFWs within the nation, is glad and jubilant and is celebrating over this historic motion,” Migrante Worldwide (MI) mentioned in a press release late on Saturday.

The brand new measures, efficient March 14, will make sure that migrant staff within the non-public sector have improved job mobility and may swap jobs or depart the Kingdom with out their employers’ consent.

The transfer may even enable overseas staff to use immediately for presidency providers, with all employment contracts documented on-line.

“The announcement will cast off the necessity for a sponsor or kafeel’s approval to switch sponsorship, for a migrant employee to bear sponsorship to obtain exit and re-entry visas, and for migrants to grow to be runaways or ‘huroob’ from their kafeels,” in response to MI.

It added that the Kingdom was enterprise the initiative “to strengthen its non-public sector and make it extra engaging to overseas expertise,” because it seeks to diversify its inner economic system, which has for lengthy been depending on oil.

“Migrante-KSA lauds Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who, in his Imaginative and prescient 2030, is enterprise financial reforms within the nation and has boldly determined to let go of the kafala system,” the assertion mentioned.

Recruitment and migration skilled Emmanuel Geslani advised Arab Information that ending the kafala system was a “liberation” for Filipino staff, in addition to for staff of different nationalities, within the Kingdom.

As many as 10 million migrant staff are anticipated to profit from the Kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative, which is meant to foster “a aggressive and honest working setting.”

“Abolition of this main restriction, which has been imposed on all overseas staff, will now free our OFWs from the abusive manners of some employers,” he mentioned.

“It’ll create extra liberal circumstances, particularly for our family service staff, who had been prone to abuse from their employers,” Geslani added.

Geslani mentioned there had been cases by which some employers used the system to carry staff “hostage” by withholding their exit visas except cost was made by the Philippine embassy or the worker’s accredited recruiter.

“This was regardless of the termination of their contracts or contract disputes, which led some to run away,” he mentioned, including that the reforms had been a win-win for all.

“The Saudi authorities additionally lifted the system to draw extra extremely expert staff who had been hesitant to work within the Kingdom as a result of kafala system,” Geslani mentioned.

In accordance with MI, the kafala system had been in place for seven a long time within the Kingdom.

“Many migrant staff, native and worldwide NGOs, and even the UN have criticized it and have known as for its reform,” MI mentioned.

The Philippines has been advocating towards the kafala system within the UN and worldwide fora for years.

Earlier, it had formally partnered with Bahrain, one of many first international locations to abolish the system in its labor reform motion by way of the Flexi Visa System, which permits undocumented staff to amass common immigration standing with out an employer sponsor.

The Philippines additionally pioneered the negotiation and worldwide adoption of the International Compact for Protected, Orderly and Common Migration to guard Filipino migrant staff towards exploitation and abuse and assure respectable work, in step with President Rodrigo Duterte’s insurance policies for “no OFW to be a slave to anybody.”

Saudi Arabia has one of many highest numbers of Filipino migrant staff within the Center East, with almost 1 million OFWs deployed within the Kingdom.

There was a drop in quantity final 12 months with the repatriation of many OFWs affected by the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) pandemic.

