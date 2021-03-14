Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleaning in Tigray

Sat, 2021-03-13 23:32

NAIROBI: Ethiopia has rejected US allegations there was ethnic cleaning in Tigray, pushing again in opposition to the newest criticism of its army operation in its northern area by the brand new administration in Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned on Wednesday he wished to see Eritrean forces and people from the Amhara area changed in Tigray by safety forces that can respect human rights and never “commit acts of ethnic cleaning.”

“(The accusation) is a totally unfounded and spurious verdict in opposition to the Ethiopian authorities,” the Ministry of Overseas Affairs mentioned in a press release on Saturday.

“Nothing throughout or after the tip of the primary regulation enforcement operation in Tigray could be recognized or outlined by any requirements as a focused, intentional ethnic cleaning in opposition to anybody within the area,” it mentioned.

“The Ethiopian authorities vehemently opposes such accusations.”

Ethiopia’s federal military ousted the previous regional ruling celebration, the Tigray Individuals’s Liberation Entrance (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it mentioned was a shock assault on its forces within the area bordering Eritrea.

The federal government has mentioned that the majority combating has ceased however has acknowledged there are nonetheless remoted incidents of taking pictures.

Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied the involvement of Eritrean troops within the combating alongside Ethiopian forces, though dozens of witnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian basic have reported their presence.

Hundreds of individuals have died following the combating, tons of of 1000’s have been compelled from their houses and there are shortages of meals, water and medication in Tigray, a area of greater than 5 million individuals.

Ethiopia’s Overseas Ministry mentioned it was able to work with worldwide human rights specialists to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.

“The Ethiopian authorities has demonstrated its readiness to interact positively and constructively with all of the related regional and worldwide stakeholders in responding to the intense allegations of human rights abuses and crimes,” it mentioned.

