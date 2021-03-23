Erdogan supporters accused of sending loss of life threats to French journalist

Tue, 2021-03-23 18:15

LONDON: A journalist and second-generation Turkish immigrant who wrote a guide about her expertise of integrating into France has accused supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of sending her loss of life threats.

Claire Koc, 37, has filed a legal criticism after accusations that she had “betrayed Turkey” with the publication of her new guide “Claire, Le Prenom de la Honte (“Claire, the Identify of Disgrace”).”

Her lawyer stated most of the threats had been made by France-based Erdogan activists, and a few had been looking for her residence handle.

Koc, who works as a journalist for France’s state broadcaster, used her guide to explain the anger that her household and different Turkish immigrants appeal to by their transfer to combine into the French nationality and life-style.

She advised French day by day Le Figaro that when the media reported on her guide, she “began to obtain plenty of insults, particularly on Twitter. Then threats.”

Of the numerous messages of abuse she obtained, some stand out for his or her particularly ugly statements.

From calling for “actual bullets” for use on her to accusations of “betraying your nation,” Koc endured torrents of vile tweets.

The put up that accused her of being a traitor was accompanied by a Turkish flag and a gray wolf’s head, an obvious reference to the logo of the far-right Turkish nationalist motion.

Koc stated different posts sought to depict her as a covert member of the Kurdistan Employees’ Occasion, which is listed as a terror group by the Turkish authorities, and which she insists she has no connections with.

“By alleging that I’m a Kurdish terrorist, these loopy ultra-nationalists have caught a goal on my again,” she stated. “It’s scary as a result of there is no such thing as a finish to it.”

Her lawyer stated: “These folks don’t fiddle: Once they describe you both as a traitor to your nation or as a terrorist and attempt to discover your handle with willpower, it’s very worrying.”

French politicians have come to her assist. Sen. Valerie Boyer stated it’s “insupportable that she has been harassed as a result of she loves France an excessive amount of. How lengthy are these threats going to proceed?”

