Envoy: Myanmar generals ‘may face identical destiny as Saddam, Gaddafi’

Tue, 2021-03-16 17:55

LONDON: Myanmar army figures have been advised that they’re following within the footsteps of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi as fears of an imminent civil struggle mount within the nation.

For the reason that Feb. 1 coup, 138 protesters have been killed in demonstrations, the UN has mentioned. Dr. Sasa, the particular envoy to the UN of Myanmar’s now-dissolved Parliament, advised Sky Information that if combating continues with no response from the worldwide group, his nation’s individuals shall be “pressured to defend themselves.”

Sasa appealed to the army chiefs now in command of the nation to face down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy.

He warned {that a} failure to take action will lead to coup leaders “arrested or killed,” evaluating them to Gaddafi, Saddam and Osama bin Laden.

Sasa mentioned India, China, the US, the UK, Europe and Myanmar’s neighbors should work collectively to strain the generals who’ve taken management of his nation.

“If we don’t kind this worldwide coalition on Myanmar as quickly as potential, it should carry, I’m afraid, the best civil struggle that we’ve ever seen,” he added.

“We don’t want statements anymore. We don’t want the phrases anymore. We’d like actions. So we’re asking for motion from the worldwide group.

“What we imply is coordinated, focused and more durable sanctions, each diplomatically, economically and politically.”

5 killed in anti-coup demonstrations in MyanmarMyanmar junta kills extra protesters, provides Suu Kyi accusation