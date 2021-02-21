Emirati label Qasimi presents its Fall 2021 assortment at London Vogue Week

Solar, 2021-02-21 16:02

DUBAI: In these unusual and unprecedented occasions, it actually seems like the most effective type of clothes are ones that wrap you up in a heat hug, providing a serene sense of safety and luxury. Qasimi’s Fall 2021 assortment belongs on this class.

“The brand new assortment is centered across the idea of being wrapped and being hugged and guarded throughout such an unsure time,” defined Hoor Al-Qasimi, the Emirati artistic director of the London-based menswear model, to Arab Information.

Qasimi Fall 2021 Prepared-to-Put on. Equipped

Looking for inspiration from Islamic structure — extra particularly the “Mashrabiya,” which is a component of conventional Arabic structure used because the Center Ages as much as the mid-20th century — Al-Qasimi’s structured and tailor-made clothes envelope the physique inside them, embracing the human type.

Qasimi Fall 2021 Prepared-to-Put on. Equipped

Al-Qasimi introduced the brand new providing through a digital presentation throughout London Vogue Week, which is at present underway till Feb. 23.

Contemplating Al-Qasimi is a patron of the humanities (she is the founding father of the Sharjah Artwork Basis) it’s no shock that she determined to current the Fall 2021 assortment by the use of a style movie.

The video was a collaborative effort between interdisciplinary efficiency firm Bakani Choose-Up, which choreographed the presentation, and Visionist, who composed the soundtrack. “It has been an exquisite expertise and I stay up for extra related collaborations sooner or later,” famous Al-Qasimi.

As for the gathering itself, the lineup was punctuated with a various and attention-grabbing vary of materials impressed by the inside settings of the assembly rooms utilized by the Bloomsbury Group, a cohort of writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists. Supplies included chenille and mohair in items like an outsized parka and trench coat, cargo pants and kilt.

Qasimi Fall 2021 Prepared-to-Put on. Equipped

When it got here to the colour palette, Al-Qasimi appeared to Yemen. Softer notes of laurel and muted lime are contrasted with ivy, deep purple, cumin, copper and saffron. Prints take a rebellious stance, riffing on the area’s army camouflage however offset with a softer tulip motifs present in ceramics and tiles throughout the Islamic world.

The phrases of late German statesman Konrad Adenauer, “All of us dwell beneath the identical sky,” had been printed onto removable panels and outerwear, whereas “Dream!” written in Arabic calligraphy was embroidered onto jerseywear. “Free at Final,” a reference to Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech, additionally appeared within the providing.

Qasimi Fall 2021 Prepared-to-Put on. Equipped

The brand new assortment is Al-Qasimi’s third for the London-based model since taking on the reigns after her twin brother Khalid Al-Qasimi’s passing in 2019. Though style is a brand new territory for the artistic director, the Sharjah-born designer revealed that she is “slowly getting the dangle of issues.”

She stated: “I feel a very powerful factor is to hearken to everybody round you and study from their experiences.”

