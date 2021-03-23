Emirati composer Ihab Darwish to guide digital efficiency with musicians in 20 nations 

Creator: Mon, 2021-03-22 15:27

DUBAI: Emirati composer Ihab Darwish is ready to guide a historic efficiency of 128 worldwide musicians as a part of the Abu Dhabi Competition program, organizers introduced on Monday.

“Hekayat: Symphonic Tales” is ready to be carried out on March 30.

The efficiency traverses the globe in 13 compositions performed by musicians in 20 nations, capturing the musical traditions and cultures of each continent.

Hekayat, which suggests tales in English, makes historical past as the primary efficiency of its type led by an Emirati artist.

The performers, recorded individually of their nations, will seem collectively as one orchestra on the stage of Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Auditorium.

The symphony required 675 Zoom classes and 86,600 hours of planning and manufacturing for musicians, performers and the orchestra to filmed individually in 21 cities world wide. The person performances had been synchronized digitally, and the post-production expertise positioned all 128 artists on a digital 3D mannequin of the stage.

Darwish mentioned in a launched assertion: “I’m continually experimenting with totally different genres, devices, and time frames in music. The experimental nature of ‘Hekayat’ is impressed by my inherent hope for a greater future and perception in shared human values.”

He added: “Since my first engagement at Abu Dhabi Competition, the format of performances has been remodeled by the pandemic, and but music’s profound emotional affect and energy to appease are extra vital than ever. As a singular digital occasion, ‘Hekayat’ can be accessible to all audiences across the globe, which is a superb benefit.”

The composer is bringing collectively a powerhouse group of worldwide musicians, together with Krakow’s acclaimed Beethoven Academy Orchestra, performed by maestro Tomasz Tokarczyk, VOX Chamber Choir, Argentine tenor José Cura and virtuoso musicians Sara Andon, Kodō, Carlos Piñana and Kinan Azmeh.

Darwish is the primary Emirati composer in his style to have his music distributed by worldwide writer Common Music MENA and the primary visitor composer of the Beethoven Academy Orchestra. He focuses on composing classical music, that includes distinct Western, Arab and Khaleeji fusions, which has turn into his signature fashion.

