Elie Saab presents glamorous Fall 2021 ready-to-wear assortment

DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Elie Saab introduced his eponymous label’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear assortment on Saturday.

A celebration of sturdy ladies, the over-80-piece providing boasted each daytime and night choices and was punctuated with glamorous, heavily-embellished robes, pleated maxi skirts, expertly-tailored separates and flared jumpsuits. A few of the appears have been paired with daring, over-the-knee leather-based boots and opera gloves or dangling crystal-embellished earrings.

The colour palette was largely monochromatic, with bursts of blush pink and lime. In the meantime, lashings of marabou feathers, tiny sequins, beads and ruffles added an additional dose of glamour.

With a worldwide pandemic that rendered just about each purple carpet occasion redundant and prompted many to cancel particular events like weddings along with the Aug. four explosion in Beirut, it’s protected to say that 2020 was a troublesome 12 months for the Lebanon-born designer.

“I believe that what the Lebanese folks have suffered because the fourth of August and onwards is by far worse than struggle,” Saab instructed Arab Information. “It has been a really troublesome time for the entire Lebanese folks. I have no idea if generally the Lebanese forgot about COVID-19 solely to return out of the horrible catastrophe of the 4th.”

Nonetheless, the designer assured Arab Information that the couture assortment was not severely impacted by this troublesome interval.

“Folks weren’t (in couture) and people who had occasions postponed them,” he mentioned. “However afterwards, the machine began working once more all by itself, because it ought to,” the designer added.

“Fortunately, we’re doing very properly in couture. We didn’t really feel a distinction in numbers

between this 12 months and the earlier one,” he shared.

The couturier has been retaining fairly busy. He just lately debuted Elie Saab Maison, a chic lineup of furnishings, lighting, rugs and residential equipment, and solely final month he launched a 28-piece assortment of watches comprising chrome steel and diamonds.

