EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Nourishment at Nassau

DUBAI: As we walked via the doorways to Nassau, reception appeared considerably frosty. Swiftly ushered to our eating space with not a lot as a greeting, we hadn’t even taken our seats when the menus have been plopped in the midst of our desk — no rationalization of the idea, or what was on provide — and the hostess simply walked away. Stunning for a restaurant that describes itself as “your own home away from residence” on its web site.

Fortunately, issues took a flip for the higher as soon as different group members obtained concerned, expertly taking us via the complete menu, together with specials, in addition to providing a full rundown on the restaurant itself.

Nassau is without doubt one of the newest ventures by Silvena Rowe, the Turkish-Bulgarian chef, meals author, tv character, and restaurateur who has actually made a reputation for herself within the GCC over the previous few years.

Regardless of the identify, the restaurant will not be associated to the Bahamas in any form or kind. As a substitute, it guarantees a “culinary tour of the Mediterranean” with nods to Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Turkey and extra. Curiously, sushi can be on provide — however we’ll get to that later.

Starting our journey, the number of starters regarded pleasant. We have been advisable the Vegan Greek Salad — vegan “feta cheese” with crunchy heritage tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, crimson onions, black olives, black sesame, parsley, and roasted garlic French dressing — apparently considered one of Nassau’s high sellers. We additionally opted for the Black Truffle Labneh and the Tuna Tartare.

With a standalone menu, Nassau caters effectively to these on a vegan or dairy-free food plan, and the Vegan Greek Salad was an attention-grabbing intro. The mixture of greens with dressing positively works; nevertheless, the faux-cheese was slightly underwhelming, tasting extra like hummus or cashew cream than a robust, creamy feta. The dish would possibly really work higher with a coconut-based vegan cheese.

What that dish lacked, nevertheless, the subsequent greater than made up for. Superbly offered, the Black Truffle Labneh appeared virtually too picture-perfect to destroy, however, wow, it was value it. Aromatic however not overpowering, the black truffle labored very effectively right here.

One other excellent presentation was the Tuna Tartare, with contemporary yellow-fin tuna and wasabi-scented avocado. The graceful, agency texture of the fish performed off the avocado base and radish cream faultlessly, arousing a refreshing revival of the tastebuds.

The starters set the benchmark for what was nonetheless to return, and it was going to be troublesome to match. That being stated, the group hit a homerun by recommending the Grilled Jumbo Shawarma-Model Marinated King Prawns. Drizzled with inexperienced harissa, the prawns have been cooked to perfection — their candy, meaty texture pairing effectively with a burst of North African flavour.

Our last dish was the one one we regretted ordering. Making an attempt to pattern as large a wide range of cuisines as attainable, we opted for the Dragon Maki (one other suggestion from the group); a teriyaki-flavoured roll with grilled prawns, wrapped with avocado, tuna, and unagi. As somebody who prefers bite-sized Japanese parts to the supersized Western-style ones, this one was simply too troublesome to eat. Each bit was greater than a mouthful, thus needed to be reduce in half, leading to it falling aside. With sushi, much less is all the time extra, we are saying.

The dessert menu was numerous and delicious-looking, however we ended our expertise on a light-weight notice with some refreshing coconut sorbet.

Given its location in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Nassau isn’t a straightforward discover, however it’s definitely worth the trek for some colourfully inventive dishes and picturesque outside views. Simply don’t neglect to order the Black Truffle Labneh.

