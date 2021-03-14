DJ Khaled collaborates with Dolce & Gabbana on capsule assortment

Creator: Solar, 2021-03-14 16:21

DUBAI: Palestinian-American document producer DJ Khaled has collaborated with Italian luxurious label Dolce & Gabbana.

The famend style home teamed up with the award-winning hitmaker on an unique assortment consisting of each beachwear and ready-to-wear unisex items, together with tracksuits, hoodies, shorts and equipment.

The artist, born Khaled Khaled, teased the brand new capsule assortment, described as Miami-meets-Mediterranean, to his 23.1 million Instagram followers in a collection of quick video clips and snaps this week.

View this publish on Instagram

A publish shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

The gathering attracts inspiration from the intense colours of South Seaside and the historic allure of Miami’s downtown, and is punctuated by floral motifs, graffiti patterns, and Khaled’s favourite animal, the lion.

“I’m excited to announce this superb new assortment,” says the “I’m on One” hitmaker of his new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana in a press release. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to collaborate with Stefano and Domenico, and this assortment showcases a enjoyable mix of my traditional Miami type and the excessive style of Dolce & Gabbana.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana added: “DJ Khaled’s vitality and fervour enormously impressed us. Working with him on this particular venture was a brand new and thrilling expertise.”

The brand new assortment might be accessible for buy on-line and at Dolce & Gabbana flagships on March 15.

Principal class: LifestyleFashionTags: DJ KhaledDolce & Gabbana