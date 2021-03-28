Dhaka protests widen after 5 die in clashes over Modi go to

Creator: Sat, 2021-03-27 17:29

DHAKA: Lots of of demonstrators returned to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, a day after 5 individuals had been killed throughout violent clashes with police throughout protests in opposition to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s go to to Bangladesh.

Protests started on Friday within the capital and unfold to different districts within the nation, with a hard-line Islamist group saying that extra demonstrations had been deliberate for Sunday.

“We’ve referred to as a nationwide protest on Saturday and a one-day strike on Sunday. Our protest just isn’t in opposition to the Bangladesh authorities,” Gazi Yakub, spokesperson for Hefazat-e-Islam, a madrassa-based group, instructed Arab Information on Saturday.

“Throughout our liberation conflict, Modi’s BJP (Bharatiya Janata Social gathering) was not within the Indian authorities. We might have invited anybody from that celebration who actively helped us in freedom combating,” he added.

Modi started his two-day go to to the nation on Friday to participate within the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence and the beginning centenary of its first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of present Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina.

Responding to requires nationwide strikes over Modi’s go to, Shammi Ahmed, worldwide affairs secretary for the ruling Awami League celebration, mentioned that the demonstrations had been the act of “evil forces.”

“The protesters don’t have any help from most individuals. The evil forces are creating anarchy to tarnish the nation’s picture globally,” she instructed Arab Information on Saturday.

“India is our closest neighbor and an excellent pal of Bangladesh. Round 10 million Bangladeshis took shelter in India throughout our liberation conflict,” Ahmed mentioned, referring to the battle that led to the formation of Bangladesh in 1971.

“So, it’s our immense pleasure to have the Indian prime minister on this auspicious event. It’s a matter of relations between two pleasant states,” she added.

Throughout his speech to mark Bangladesh’s independence day on Friday, Modi mentioned that India and Bangladesh had a shared heritage earlier than stressing the necessity for unity between the neighbors to realize “frequent objectives” and battle in opposition to “comparable threats” corresponding to terrorism.

“India and Bangladesh shifting ahead collectively is equally essential for the event of your entire area. We have to additional increase our efforts, add new dimensions to them, and take them to new heights,” he mentioned.

Hasina mentioned that if the 2 nations moved ahead “hand in hand,” the event of the area was “inevitable.”

“India just isn’t solely our next-door neighbor, we now have a historic, social, cultural, heritage and geographical rapport with this nation. Our relationships with India have escalated to new heights,” she mentioned in the course of the closing ceremony to mark the tip of 10 days of the golden jubilee celebrations.

Hasina mentioned that Modi’s presence had “glorified” the occasion and that Bangladesh would all the time “respect” India’s contribution to its liberation conflict.

On Saturday, the 2 prime ministers met for bilateral talks and had been anticipated to signal a number of offers and MoUs in catastrophe administration, commerce and oceanography, in accordance with Bangladesh international ministry officers.

In the meantime, Fb and its immediate messaging app, Fb Messenger, had been blocked throughout the nation on Saturday.

Nonetheless, Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar denied that his ministry had taken any “official steps” to limit social media websites.

“We didn’t prohibit any social media like Fb or Messenger. If one thing occurred, it was accomplished by the regulation enforcement businesses in a bid to regulate the regulation and order state of affairs,” Jabbar instructed Arab Information on Saturday.

“The protesters used Fb dwell choices in the course of the clashes with the police. So, the regulation implementing businesses might need enforced some restrictions on Fb providers,” he added.

This was the second time that the social media big had its providers restricted within the nation.

In November 2015, citing safety causes, Bangladesh blocked a number of social media websites, together with Fb, for greater than three weeks.

In response to knowledge supplied by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Fee, there are 104 million cell Web customers out of a inhabitants of round 168 million.

