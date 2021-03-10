COVID-19: EU-UK relations take a brand new dip over ‘vaccine ban’ feedback

Creator: APID: 1615368640648043600Wed, 2021-03-10 09:28

BRUSSELS: Relations between the European Union and not too long ago departed Britain took one other diplomatic dip on Wednesday when the EU envoy in London was summoned to clarify feedback that Britain had issued a vaccine export ban.

The UK was so irate about Tuesday’s feedback from EU Council President Charles Michel that Britain had “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines,” that it referred to as within the ambassador for a morning assembly.

A British authorities assertion stated that it “has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are utterly false.”

The spat comes towards a background that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Britain is seen as an enormous success whereas that within the 27-nation bloc has been a significant failure. The UK has given about 35 p.c of its adults a vaccine shot whereas the EU is additional again with 9.5 p.c.

Principal class: WorldTags: EUUKCoronavirus EU states to start out COVID-19 vaccinations in 10 daysAstraZeneca says coronavirus vaccine supply talks with EU to go forward