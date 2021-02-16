Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used

Writer: APID: 1613458285392055100Tue, 2021-02-16 06:49

CANBERRA: Australia’s regulator on Tuesday accredited the AstraZeneca vaccine as its second to be used towards COVID-19.

Pfizer’s product will likely be obtainable in Australia subsequent week. It is going to be given in two doses three weeks aside, whereas AstraZeneca’s will likely be administered in two doses 12 weeks aside.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned the Therapeutic Items Administration, the regulator, discovered the AstraZeneca vaccine was secure and efficient.

Well being Minister Greg Hunt mentioned the AstraZeneca vaccine will stop critical COVID-19 sickness.

Morrison will likely be vaccinated with the Pfizer product and Hunt with AstraZeneca in an illustration of confidence in each vaccines.

Australia has contracted 53.eight million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 50 million of these will likely be manufactured in Australia.

The federal government has additionally secured 20 million Pfizer vaccines for a inhabitants of 26 million.

Principal class: World