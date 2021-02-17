Arab designers to current new collections at Paris Style Week

Writer: Tue, 2021-02-16 13:29
DUBAI: Arab designers are gearing as much as current their 2021-22 Autumn-Winter collections at Paris Style Week subsequent month.
On Monday, organizers unveiled the calendar of the occasion that’s set to happen from March 1-9 digitally to assist curb the unfold of COVID-19.
Lebanese vogue homes Elie Saab and Maison Rabih Kayrouz will current their new creations on March 6, together with Dubai-based atelier Kristina Fidelskaya.
Designer to the celebs Elie Saab beforehand withdrew from collaborating in Paris Haute Couture Week that passed off from Jan. 25-28.
His resolution was as a result of rise of COVID-19 circumstances in Lebanon.
Different creatives, together with Lebanese designers George Hobeika and Zuhair Murad, additionally opted out of the glitzy occasion for a similar motive.
