4 folks killed in Bangladesh throughout protests in opposition to go to of India’s Modi

COX’S BAZAR: No less than 4 folks have been killed within the Bangladeshi metropolis of Chittagong on Friday after police fired at protesters throughout an indication in opposition to a go to by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police officers stated.

“We needed to hearth teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out intensive vandalism,” Rafiqul Islam, the police official informed Reuters, referring to protesters.

Modi arrived within the capital Dhaka for a two-day go to to have a good time the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

The protesters in Chittagong have been from the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an Islamist group against the go to of Modi, who critics say has been pushing a Hindu-first agenda in India.

Mohammad Alauddin, one other police official in Chittagong, stated that eight folks have been delivered to a hospital within the metropolis with gunshot wounds, of which 4 succumbed to their accidents

Protests additionally flared within the capital Dhaka, the place dozens of individuals, together with two journalists, have been injured in clashes with police, witnesses stated.

